The Grand Tour season 2 trailer is finally here for all to see

Amazon Prime has released the season two trailer for The Grand Tour, featuring the moments before Richard Hammond’s crash.

The crash has become the main focus for this season that left Hammond in hospital with a broken leg. The first footage shows the presenter preparing for his lucky escape. Once he straps on his helmet, he tells viewers to “watch this”.

Hammond drives the all-electric Rimac Concept One supercar and previously spoke about believing he was going to die in the accident.

Jeremy Clarkson and James May also participate in the entertaining new trailer, which features the three presenters journey through Mozambique, colliding into a shopping mall, and sliding across white snow.

Previous reports suggest filming could be delayed due to Hammond’s crash have been put to bed after the presented claimed the series was still on track:

"The short answer is we can without changing any of the films we'd planned, without adjusting anything in the show this series, we can complete it," he said.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

The season 2 trailer was only available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers for a limited time but has been made available on YouTube. The release date for the new season has yet to be announced.

