The Great British Bake Off's new host Noel Fielding has stated he won't be eating the show's delicious array of cakes, as he fears gaining any weight may cost him work.

The comedian is set to join Sandi Toksvig, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith after the show's move from the BBC to Channel 4. but has admitted he'll be leaving the show's sugary creations untouched.

"I get more work when I'm thinner," Fielding told The Sunday Times. "So I can't put on weight. No one likes a tubby gut is what I'm saying."

"I don’t eat anything, I’m like a plant," he added. "It’s not that I don’t like cake — I have a very sweet tooth. But I was playing [the American singer] Alice Cooper and I had to lose a stone, so I wasn’t eating sugar. You can’t just get straight back onto sugar, as it’s quite a powerful thing."

Hopefully, it's all just a bit of comic exaggeration and Fielding will at least let himself indulge in the occasional baked good, especially considering a lot of audiences get their kick out of GBBO just by watching people chow down on delicious treats they couldn't create for themselves in their wildest dreams.

It's certainly a marked departure from former presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, who took absolute delight in the show's weekly tasting sessions.

Channel 4's new iteration may also struggle to get into the original's spirit considering co-host Toksvig has never even seen the BBC iteration. "I don’t watch a lot of television; I’m more of a reader," she admitted. However, with the revelation the show will be leaving innuendo behind to embrace a more "modern" sense humour, perhaps there's a chance an entirely new spin on the format has a fighting chance? Or is it simply doomed to disaster?

A return date has yet to be revealed by Channel 4 but it is expected to return this Autumn.

