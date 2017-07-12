Even since Noel Fielding was announced as The Great British Bake Off’s new presenter, people have questioned the show’s future direction.

Would the Mighty Boosh actor, alongside Sandi Toksvig, be able to recreate Mel and Sue’s unstoppable chemistry that made the original so popular? Or are Channel 4 taking the baking show in a completely new direction from the BBC?

Speaking at Channel 4’s annual report, chief creative officer Jay Hunt spoke about Bake Off’s new look, telling the audience she’s “quietly confident” with the results.

“I have seen the first episode and the first thing you think is that this is Bake Off but with an extraordinarily high calibre of contributors but with a slight Channel 4 feel to it,” she told an audience according to Radio Times.

"It’s got a new tone to it; it’s got a new comic riff to it and I think that feels modern and future-facing. So it’s a show that a lot of people love but with a slight Channel 4 spin which is exactly what I hoped it would be.”

The publication notes that the comments highly suggest the old-school innuendo and soggy bottom jokes will no longer be as prominent on Bake Off.

Hunt added: “The calibre of baking this year is absolutely jaw dropping. I have seen the first episode and I am quietly confident.”

Asked to comment on the rumoured lack of chemistry between the presenters, she decided accusations, saying: “I was down in the tent a few weeks ago, pretty much the whole day. Chemistry is hard to achieve in television, and there was natural warmth and they worked really well together."

Recently Paul Hollywood — the only member of Bake Off’s original line-up — also addressed the rumours. “I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end,” he said.

A return date has yet to be revealed by Channel 4 but is expected to return this Autumn.