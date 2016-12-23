After being rather annoyed when Netflix bought the rights to Black Mirror, Channel 4 decided to take another channel’s prime TV show: the BBC’s The Great British Bake Off.

When it was announced Love Productions had decided to sell up for a rumoured £75 million, controversy was everywhere. Which presenters would stay on? Would anyone watch?

As we now know, Paul Hollywood will be the only member of the core presenting team to remain with the show after the move to Channel 4, with Mary, Mel, and Sue electing to not ‘follow the dough’.

According to the latest rumours, Miranda Hart and her mother, Diana Hart-Dyke, are thought to be in the running for presenting the rebranded show.

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

Radio Times revealed the rumour while also revealing that a “comedically large list of possibles” are being considered for the role(s). Hart’s agents have decided not to comment on the news.

For those of you upset Mary, Mel, and Sue will no longer be presenting the flagship show, there’s one last chance to catch them all together. This Christmas, the trio will appear alongside Paul for The Great Christmas Bake on BBC One.