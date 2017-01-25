Following Channel 4’s acquisition of The Great British Bake Off last summer, many were left wondering when the pinnacle of BBC television would return.

One of the BBC’s contractual conditions with Love Productions - who produce - was the baking show wouldn’t return within the nest year.

However, those stringent measures have reportedly been lifted, The Sun reporting how work has already begun on a Bake Off series for this summer.

The publication claims that Love Productions weren’t allowed to make offers to potential hosts or lay the groundwork for a new format.

“This has been a massive blockage which would have seen the show off air until 2018,” a source said. "That could have done real damage to the brand. But most importantly, the fans would have missed out.

“It’s great news they’ve agreed not to enforce the contract — and the producers can get on with bringing it back to screens this year.”

Out of the four original presenter/judges, Paul Hollywood will be the only one to stay on, Mary Berry, Sue Perkins, and Mel Giedroyc all electing not to ‘follow the dough’. According to reports, Miranda Hart is wanted as a replacement.