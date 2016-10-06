Immediately after Channel 4 announced their acquisition of The Great British Bake Off, questions arose over Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc’s future on the show.

Of the original quartet, only Hollywood elected to stay on, the other three choosing not to “follow the dough” and move from the BBC.

Attention soon turned to who will replace Mary, Sue, and Mel, many believing Extra Slice presenter Jo Brand would be a good choice.

Asked on Absolute Radio Breakfast about her continued future on the spin-off show, Brand said: “Good question. I like Extra Slice, it’s so fun to do. The truth is I really honestly don’t know.”

Quizzed further on whether she would be content moving to Channel 4, she said: “I love doing it, I would like to continue doing it, but there are other considerations to think about, so who knows? But I probably would.”

Other contenders for Bake Off include last year’s winner Nadiya Hussain, who also spoke candidly about the move to Channel 4, saying she, too, is ok with the move.

Meanwhile, episode seven lead to yet another contestant leaving the show, read our recap here. Recently, reports have claimed the BBC are planning a ‘rival’ Bake Off show with Mel, Sue, and Mary, one publication claiming the show may reach TV screens before Channel 4’s iteration.