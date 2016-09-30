Immediately after Channel 4 announced their acquisition of The Great British Bake Off, questions arose over Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc’s future on the show.

Of the original quartet, only Hollywood elected to stay on, the other three choosing not to “follow the dough” and move from the BBC.

Berry has since spoken about her fellow judge’s decision, admitting “It’s going to be different” but adding “I’m sure Paul will carry it on successfully.”

Speaking at Thursday night's National Reality TV Awards, she said; “Mel and Sue are brilliant and we had a marvellous time on the programme and that’s how it will remain.

“You’ll never hear people swear. It’s a family programme. Mum, gran, everyone enjoys it and they all get down to baking afterwards. I’m proud of everyone. It gets 14 million – more than the football!”

Recently, reports have claimed the BBC are planning a ‘rival’ Bake Off show with Mel, Sue, and Mary, one publication claiming the show may reach TV screens before Channel 4’s iteration.