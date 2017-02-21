When Channel 4 announced their acquisition of BBC flagship show The Great British Bake Off, the nation was understandably upset; no longer would Britain enjoy seeing Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins together, advert free.

Despite being an integral part of the show, and one of the country’s most beloved celebrities, Berry was never asked by Channel 4 to stay with Bake Off.

"No, I wasn't. And anyway, I was never asked to go," she told Radio Times. "I avoided being asked. It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4, what I would get, the advantages.

"But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me, it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it.”

After praising "extraordinary" comedy duo, Mel and Sue, the baker added: "It was the BBC's programme, it grew there. So I decided to stay with the BBC, with Mel and Sue."

Berry spoke candidly about co-judge Hollywood, saying that, although he may have been won over by Channel 4, she stands by him and his baking skills.

"I would always stand by him,” she told the publication.” Paul and I had our differences about what was important to us, but he is a brilliant bread-maker and I admired him a lot.”

In the same interview, Berry talked about contestants crying on TV, detailing how she can’t stand weepers on reality shows.

"In life you shouldn't keep bursting into tears,” she continued. “There are occasions when you want to cry your heart out, but not on a television programme. If you do something that doesn't work out, you have to gather yourself up and keep going.”

Later this year, Berry will host a new baking show for the BBC titled Mary Berry Everyday. Meanwhile, there are currently numerous chefs in contention to replace Berry on Bake Off when it finally airs on Channel 4 later this year.