The Great British Bake Off made front page news around the country as Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins’s were announced by Channel 4.

To The Daily Mail’s disgust, The Mighty Boosh’s Noel Fielding was selected alongside Sandi Toksvig, the current host of QI following Stephen Fry’s departure from the BBC show.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards, Toksvig defended Fielding taking the presenting role.

According to The Telegraph, she said: "He is a huge fan of the show. I'm absolutely confident he will bring the same level of love that I'll bring to it. That's all you can do, right?

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

"I love him. We're good friends. He's going to dress better than me, but other than that we're all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do.”

Speaking about her excitement about the upcoming job, she said: "It's fantastic. Who wouldn't be thrilled? It's a tremendous honour - like taking over a national treasure.”

​Toksvig detailed how her approach will be "cheerful and warm,” emphasising how the show is about the bakers, rather than the hosts. She added: I hope that I can make a warm atmosphere where they feel that they can do their best.”

Speaking about Bake Off, Fielding said in a statement: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

A return date has yet to be revealed by Channel 4.