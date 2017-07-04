Ever since Channel 4 announced their acquisition of The Great British Bake Off, fans have been worried about the show’s future. And for good reason.

Rumours have persistently been reported that new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding haven’t gelled as well as the producers wanted.

Speaking to The Sun, Paul Hollywood — the only remaining person from the original BBC show — has addressed the chemistry.

“I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end,” he told the publication.

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

However, despite the positive words, Hollywood reaffirmed how the contestants are the main attraction, not the presenters.

“The presenters are on for about five minutes and the bakers are on there for 50 minutes, so they are the stars of the show,” he said.

“The characters on this year’s show are the strongest we have had and the standard is ten times higher. People get wrapped up in all this ‘host and judges’ thing too much. They forget that it’s all about the bakers.”

Speaking about working with Fielding previously, Toksvig said: "I love him. We're good friends. He's going to dress better than me, but other than that we're all right. And I imagine he has more eyeliner than I do.”

On her excitement about the project, she added: "It's fantastic. Who wouldn't be thrilled? It's a tremendous honour - like taking over a national treasure.”

A return date has yet to be revealed by Channel 4.