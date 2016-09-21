With The Great British Bake Off having left the BBC, attention has turned to how the broadcaster will replace their flagship show.

According to various reports, Simon Cowell - the person behind the likes of The X-Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Pop Idol - has pitched a new baking show to the corporation.

"I am open for business and I have got an idea for a new bread show, which involves cakes and innuendos and the BBC can have the contract for life,” he reportedly told The Sun. He did not reveal whether the show would be named Eggs-Factor.

Whether or not Cowell and the BBC could work together is highly debatable, particularly now the music mogul has reportedly signed a three-year X-Factor contract with ITV.

In other Bake Off news, Sherlock creator Steven Moffat criticised Love Productions for signing a contract with Channel 4 despite having been with the BBC for numerous seasons.

Meanwhile, since Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins announced their departure from the show, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are said to have been offered huge sums of money to stay on.