Kara Tointon has spoken about the "nerve-wracking' scene she had to do for upcoming ITV drama The Halcyon.

Speaking to the RadioTimes about the series, which the actress claims will be a "sexier Downton [Abbey]", Tointon talked about a scene where her character, hotel bar singer Betsey Day, is discovered in The Halcyon Hotel owner Lord Hamilton's bathtub.

"That was interesting because it's not such a sexy scene; it's just her standing up with nothing on. It made it more nerve-wracking, actually," Tointon said.

"I didn't argue against that scene. It is a funny scene, that's why I didn't. Sometimes when those things come up you question whether it's needed , but I absolutely thought it was great because it introduces you to someone in one swoop: that she doesn't care, and that's what she's about. She's fun."

Lord Hamilton is played by Alex Jennings (King Leopold in Victoria), while Olivia Williams plays his wife Lady Hamilton. Hermione Cornfield performs the role of Emma Garland, who works in the family business, while Matt Ryan - best known for his role in Constantine - performs the American journalist Joe O'Hara.

(ITV)

The new series will alternate between the life of the aristocratic Hamilton family and the staff who work downstairs. It will include storylines about inter-racial and homesexual relationships, and is set in London during the run-up to the Blitz.

The eight-part drama begins on 2 January at 9pm on ITV.