The Leftovers season three continued last night (23 April) and came equipped with a brand new song over its opening titles.

Season three has kept the new-look visuals it first introduced in the second season, however the song “Let the Mystery Be” by Iris DeMent has been ditched.

The new song used may be familiar to some: it's called 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Me Now' and is best known as the theme tune of US sitcom Perfect Strangers which ran from 1983-1996.

Its usage is no coincidence - the series has referenced Perfect Strangers on numerous occasion with its first mention occurring as far back as the second episode of season one in which Kevin Garvey's father (Scott Glenn) tells his son how all four lead actors vanished in the Sudden Departure at the centre of the HBO show.

In season two, it was revealed that one of the actors - namely Mark Linn-Baker - had actually used the event to fake his own death and was hiding out in Mexico.

This latest episode, titled 'Don't Be Ridiculous,' brings Linn-Baker back for a cameo appearance after he reaches out to Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) about potentially reuniting with her family who all disappeared seven years before.

#TheLeftovers debuted new opening credits tonight and I have not stopped laughing #BlessThisShow pic.twitter.com/yOuwNSPV5d — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 24, 2017



The rumour mill suggests that each remaining episode of The Leftovers - six in total - will feature a new song over its opening titles.

Season one's opening was completely different featuring a piece of music from the series composer Max Richter. You can compare the difference between each season below.



