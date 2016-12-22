If you're yet to see TV's most underrated series The Leftovers, now's the perfect time to catch up: the third and final season is on its way.

HBO recently announced a window date for the upcoming batch of episodes and have now released a first-look image via EW.

The Leftovers focuses on the aftermath of a fictional event which sees 2% of the world’s population disappear. Initially set in Mapleton, New York, Lost co-creator Lindelof rejigged the formula for season two, relocating the characters to Jarden - a Texan town renamed 'Miracle' due to being the only town unaffected by the event.





While the first series earned middling ratings and small critical chatter, its second was deemed a bona fide sensation.

Thanks to the show's cult fanbase, HBO granted the series a swansong which will relocate the action to Australia. Speaking about this decision, Lindelof said: "Australia is the end of the world geographically and our show is about the end-of-the-world emotionally. And there’s also something about Australian cinema - it’s primal, ancient and spiritual - that felt like it fit The Leftovers, whether it’s Mad Max movies or Walkabout, or Waking Fright or Peter Weir movies.

Justin Theroux will return as the long-suffering Kevin Garvey while on-screen siblings Christopher Eccleston and Carrie Coon will return as Reverend Matt Jamison and Nora Durst. Liv Tyler will also return as will original cast members Scott Glenn, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley and Chris Zylka.

Season two additions Regina King and Kevin Carroll - who played the head of new family the Murphys - will also be back for more.

The Leftovers season three will return in April.