Earlier this year, reports detailed how ITV’s News at Ten will soon become News at Ten Thirty as the broadcaster has elected to push back the flagship, fact-based programme for an entertainment show.

Having decided the plan originally, ITV has since confirmed News at Ten will be pushed back to 10.30pm for eight weeks to make room for The Nightly Show.

Little Britain comedian David Walliams will host the show’s debut, with different presenters every night following. Previously, the likes of Jack Whitehall, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Fry, and Sarah Millican were said to be wanted by ITV.

Speaking about the presenting job, Walliams said he was "thrilled to be the first host for this brand new show”. ITV said the show would be a "high tempo mixture of topical monologue, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and VTs [pre-recorded items]”.

Each programme will be recorded at 6pm in London on the day of the broadcast. When initially reported on, the show was said to be a ‘cross between James Corden's Late, Late Show and Saturday Night Takeaway’.

Once the initial eight-week run has finished, the news will return to its normal slot of 10pm. Currently, the ITV news bulletin brings in, on average, 1.8 million viewers compared to 4.2 million who watch the BBC’s.