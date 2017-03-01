Jenna Fischer, who you probably know as Pam from The Office US, has signed on to star in Splitting Up Together, a comedy pilot with a view to a series for ABC.

Based on the 2016 series created by Mette Heeno, it will tell the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

Fischer will play Lena, Deadline reports, who is “struggling to navigate a new life after her divorce from ex-husband Martin, whose laid-back approach to raising their three children appalls her.”

Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek is behind the US remake, with Dean Holland directing.

The US Office fans got a fun footnote to the series last month, when Chili’s officially un-banned Fischer from its restaurants.