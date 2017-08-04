With Will & Grace returning for a new season (and just being recommissioned for a second one), there's been talk about what other beloved TV shows could make a comeback, and no show is missed as dearly as The Office.

NBC knows this and would gladly have it back, telling Deadline a new season of The Office is top of its wishlist.

“We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said during the recent TCA press tour. "It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now’'".

"There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it."

It's probably less a case of would they do it as could they, with Steve Carell and John Krasinski now being very busy with feature films.

'Should they' is also a factor too - The Office having arguably dipped in quality in its final two seasons (the excellent finale episode notwithstanding). A new season could, however, centre around a new office and cast.

Greenblatt also revealed he's had similar conversations with Tina Fey about more 30 Rock.

He recalled: "I’d say to Tina ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?’ She’d say, I don’t know maybe.'"

This was pretty much Larry David's stance on more Curb Your Enthusiasm for a while, and now a new season is arriving in October.