The Simpsons team has revealed it turned down Donald Trump after he requested to guest appear in the long-running animated series.

Executive producer Al Jean revealed the news at last weekend's Comic-Con panel when asked if the series had ever turned down a celebrity from voicing a character.

According to The Wrap, Jean paused upon hearing the question before responding: “Let's just say he's the president of the United States.”

The Simpsons actually predicted Trump's presidency in an episode that aired 16 years ago which showed Lisa Simpson succeeding him as the US president and struggling to fix the wreckage he's left behind.

It seems Trump's request may have inspired the writing team - a particular episode recapped his first 100 days in office in bleak fashion.

Best moments from The Simpsons







10 show all Best moments from The Simpsons

















1/10 1.Spider Pig Homer's 'Spiderpig' in The Simpsons is arguably one of the best moments of the past 25 years of the show. The Simpsons

2/10 2. Planet of the Apes: The Musical "He can talk! He can talk he can talk he can talk he can talk he can talk! I can siiiiiiiiiing!" YouTube

3/10 Mr Burns starves Springfield of electricity Featuring some of the best dance moves ever seen on the show. YouTube

4/10 4. When Homer met God "God I gotta ask you something - what's the meaning of life?" YouTube

5/10 5. The entirety of the Streetcar Named Marge episode Whatever would Tennessee Williams make of this. YouTube

6/10 6. Homer reacts to Lisa's perpetual motion machine "In this house we obey the laws of thermodynamics!" YouTube

7/10 Ned Flanders plays the devil in Donut Hell "Homer...did you eat that donut?" YouTube

8/10 Homer reacts hilariously to Man Getting Hit By Football "Football... his groin...it works on so many levels!" YouTube

9/10 Kodos at the Democratic National Convention "Forward not backward! Always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom..." YouTube

10/10 "Happy birthday Lisa" It's Michael Jackson, singing Lisa Simpson 'Happy Birthday'. YouTube

Creator Matt Groening has been vocal about his dislike of Trump - during the panel, he led the crowd in a chant of “Lock him up! Lock him up!” in reference to Trump's calls to imprison rival Hillary Clinton during his election rallies.

The latest celebrity to reveal they'll guest star in The Simpsons is Ed Sheeran who recently caused controversy after showing up for a brief cameo in HBO series Game of Thrones.