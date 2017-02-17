The Walking Dead season seven returned from its midseason premiere last week with a gripping episode we described like three rolled into one.

Its closing moments saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) smiling despite being surrounded by a mysterious new faction of weapon-wielding individuals.

This next episode looks to shed some light over who they as well as see tensions between The Kingdom and The Saviours intensify.

What's the title?

'New Best Friends' which we're assuming relates t this new group of people Rick and company have come up against.

What's the synopsis?

'On the search for a missing Alexandrian, Rick and his group encounter a mysterious collective, its inhabitants unlike any they have come across.'

You can watch a trailer for the episode below.

What to expect?

﻿Rick eyeing up an opportunity

Many viewers were left confused as to why Rick smiled in the closing moments of last week's episode 'Rock in the Road.' The title of this week's episode alludes to the fact that Grimes believes he can convince these people to join his army in the upcoming all-out war against Negan and the Saviours.

The Saviours vs The Kingdom

It seems that the scheduled meets between King Ezekiel's Kingdom and The Saviours will turn particularly heated thanks to the scuff between one of Negan's group and Ezekiel's head of security, Richard, in an earlier episode. Richard's expressing his disdain at the monarch's leniency with The Saviours for some time now and it seems he may have reached the end of his tether.

Daryl and Richard to become allies

It seems Richard will find an ally in Daryl (Norman Reedus) who Rick left behind with Morgan (Lennie James) at The Kingdom in order to lie low since escaping the Sanctuary.

One big reunion

The trailer for this week's episode hints at one huge reunion between Daryl and something he's been apart with for quite some time now: a crossbow.From the looks of it, it's not his own weapon - which is currently in the clutches of Dwight (Austin Amelio) - but a new one altogether.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

When's it on?

The Walking Dead airs in the US this Sunday (19 February) with its UK premiere following on on FOX at 9pm on Monday (20 February)