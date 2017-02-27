The latest episode of The Walking Dead season seven saw an unexpected character twist with Alexandrian Eugene joining forces with Jeffrey Dean morgan's malevolent Negan.

Actor Josh McDermitt has given his expressed his views on the episode's events which took place at The Saviours' compound, the Sanctuary.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “We started to see him coming in to his own last season as a man of action. And a lot of that was shattered when Negan killed his friends.

“The fear and cowardice that’s always been in his life was amplified. He doesn’t want to feel that fear, he doesn’t want to be a coward.”

McDermitt continued: There’s a line before the 'I’m Negan' one that’s just as important: Negan says, 'You don’t have to be scared anymore.”' That’s like crack to him, that’s all he wants. He’s always searching for that.

“But there are people who the apocalypse is bad for - guys like Shane - and there are people the apocalypse is good for, and Eugene is one of those guys. He’s had to confront some things in his life, and he’s a better man in this situation.”

The Walking Dead airs tonight (27 February) in the UK at 9pm on FOX.