The latest episode of The Walking Dead season 7 featured a moment that has got fans quite irate - and it has nothing to do with its ultra-violence.

The particularly tense moment occurred towards the end of the episode where Rick (Andrew Lincoln), believing himself to 'owe' Michonne (Danai Gurira) a deer, spots one and - climbing a Ferris wheel surrounded by a horde of walkers - takes a shot.

Fans couldn't help but notice that the deer was, in fact, a huge fake - something fans expressed their anger about on Twitter.

Is it just me that thought the deer in The Walking Dead was one of the worst bits of CGI I have ever seen? — Tom Mitchell (@TomMitch_) March 7, 2017 The Walking Dead makes a mountain of cash, which makes that awful CGI deer in the amusement park all the more awful. — Lonely Tailgater (@LonelyTailgater) March 7, 2017 And the award for this weeks worst CGI moment goes to, The Walking Dead...



....oh deer. — Wyatt (@Wyattrocks) March 6, 2017 The Walking Dead has always had cheesy CGI. But they just tried to pass this off as a live deer in tonight's episode: pic.twitter.com/c6bXZjZkAD — Bryan Griffith (@Notorious_B_A_G) March 6, 2017



This isn't the first time fans have grown angry with the show in recent weeks; in episode ten, titled 'New Best Friends,' viewers couldn't help but poke fun at the glaring use of a greenscreen.

The latest episode was a slower-paced outing that, while hinting at likely deaths to come, was uncharacteristically high on laughs akin to episodes from its earlier seasons. You can find the episode's five major talking points here.

The Walking Dead continues in the US this Sunday with its UK premiere following the next day (13 March) at 9pm on FOX. You can watch a trailer for the Carol-centric episode here.