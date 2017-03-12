The Walking Dead season seven kickstarted its final furlong with an episode that was dedicated to Morgan (Lennie James), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the folk over at the Kingdom.

Titled 'Bury Me Here,' the outing was largely designed to get King Ezekiel's people in the right place ahead of the oncoming war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)and The Saviours.

These are the five major talking points from season seven episode 13.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

1. Richard's plan

Richard (Karl Makinen) was the sole Kingdommer wanting King Ezekiel to lead his people into war against The Saviours alongside Rick and co - not difficult considering he's been their punching bag during every supply drop - and yet his means of convincing his leader have been somewhat murky (his previous plan endangered the life of Carol). Richard was willing to die for the cause, removing one cantaloupe from a supply drop knowing it would full well end in his death, and sure enough, The Saviours strike - killing young Benjamin instead of Richard.

2. Morgan kills

It's Morgan who clocks on what Richard did, and the revelation sends his psychosis spiralling evoking the grief over his lost son Dwayne. As they head on a second supply drop to had the missing cantaloupe over, it's Morgan who strikes, attacking - and murdering - Richard in front of The saviours and a visibly shocked Ezekiel. He tells them what happened, and uses it as an opportunity to show them they're playing ball, but he later makes his true feelings known to Carol - he's going to kill as many as he can one by one; Morgan's murder abstinence has ended.

3. Carol learns the truth

The Walking Dead clip - Season 7 Episode 13

Having previously refused to tell Carol the truth about what Negan did in the season seven premiere, Morgan heads directly to her house to fill her in on all the gruesome acts The Saviours' leader's committed from the deaths of Abraham and Glenn to Spencer and Olivia. McBride's understated emotion in this scene is an episode highlight.

4. Ezekiel's on board

Learning the news sparks carol into action. Loading up, she heads straight for Ezekiel at the Kingdom telling him that they have to fight. “Yes, we do,” the monarch confirms, “...But not today.” It seems, having refused Rick initially, Ezekiel is set to lead his people into war against Negan alongside Alexandria.

5. The Saviours are capable of compassion

interestingly, the lead Saviour present during the supply drop seems genuinely saddened by the death of Benjamin which raises a murky question surrounding whether all of Negan's crew deserve to die - ultimately, what Alexandria, Hilltop, the Junkyad and now the Kingdom are planning on doing is essentially mass genocide...

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tonight, 9pm on FOX