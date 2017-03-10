The Walking Dead season seven kickstarts its final furlong with an episode that seems to be largely dedicated to Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and the folk over at the Kingdom.

Titled 'Bury Me Here,' it can be deduced from the episode's high-octane trailer that this week's outing could be designed to get King Ezekiel's people in the right place ahead of the oncoming war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)and The Saviours.

Ezekiel (Khary Payton) appears to have had enough playing ball with The Saviours - the trailer's climax shows him raising a gun to them during one of their typically-heated supply runs.

Fresh from being lied to by Daryl (Norman Reedus) about the safety of their friends, Carol could well be on the cusp of discovering the truth, leaving her abode to find Morgan (Lennie James) - presumably to find out what really happened with Negan in the season seven premiere.

You can watch a clip from the new episode above, and the trailer below.

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 Bury Me Here Promo

The episode's ominous synopsis reads: “Keeping with the routine supply drop-off, a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to The Saviours. Things don't go as planned.“

The Walking Dead continues in the US this Sunday (12 March) with the UK premiere following on FOX at 9pm the following evening.

You can find our review of last week's episode here, as well as a roundup of its five major talking points.