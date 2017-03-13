The latest episode of The Walking Dead season 7 saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James) fall victim to his inner demons after the death of Benjamin, the young Kingdommer he'd taken under his wing.

It all started when King Ezekiel's head of security Richard (Karl Makinen) concocted a plan to prove to the monarch that they had to fight back against The Saviours. Expecting to be killed in the process, things went south when it was Benjamin who wound up dead instead - something that saw Morgan turn his back on his oath to never kill again by strangling Richard to death.

The episode saw a sequence which showed Morgan return to the character's fraught mindset from a memorable season three episode in which he comes across Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Carl (Chandler Riggs).

Showrunner Scott Gimple - who wrote 'Clear' as well as this week's episode - told Yahoo! TV that the parallels were not unintentional.

“Oh, yeah, that’s absolutely it," he responded when asked if he had returned to his unstable mindset from that episode four seasons ago. "He is in that place where he is not right. He is not completely gone right now. He isn’t, but it’s there. He could go for a good while where he’s not bothered, but it will accumulate, and it will metastasise, and it will come back to haunt him.”

In many respects, Morgan's story can be tracked across four episodes of the show's entire run so far: The Pilot episode in which Rick first collides with him and his son Duane, 'Clear' in which Morgan has lost his grip on reality following the death of his son, 'Here's not Here' which tracks Morgan's life-changing meet with Eastman (John Carroll Lynch) who convinces him that killing is not the way forward.

The latest episode, 'Bury Me Here,' sees Morgan come full circle.

The episode's final shot shows him sat alone on the doorstep of Carol's cottage, sharpening his stick into a murder weapon vowing to murder every Saviour he crosses paths with. It seemed as if Morgan would be one of Rick's chief obstacles in the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) - this episode proves that he may be the most bloodthirsty character currently alive on the show.

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tonight at 9pm on FOX. You can find the latest episode's five major talking points here ahead of watching the trailer for next week's episode which will see Sasha and Rosita head off on their mission to assassinate Negan.