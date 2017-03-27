The Walking Dead has geared itself up for a thrilling finale - albeit in a more understated way than usual - but the penultimate episode did throw some tantalising tidbits the audience's way leading to some serious questions about the trustworthiness of Rick's group.

During a tense interaction between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his new prisoner Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), the malevolent leader of The Saviours tells her how “a little birdie” has informed him that the people of Alexandria are up to no good attempting to rally surrounding communities to oppose his people.

This begs the question - which character has blabbed to Negan?

The obvious money would initially be on the Hilltop Colony's leader-of-sorts Gregory (Xander Berkeley). This past season, he's shown his cowardice by kneeling to The Saviours and even seemingly turning against his own exemplified in his threat to Jesus (Tom Payne) last week.

In latest episode 'Something They Need,' he's seen preparing to leave the Hilltop - presumably to head to the sanctuary to fill Simon (Steven Ogg) in on Rick's plan - however, considering we're shown this after Negan's encounter with Sasha, it could mean that another character has confessed to Negan.

We hate to say it, but perhaps it's Eugene (Josh McDermitt), the former Alexandrian who turned to the dark side after a promise of safety by Morgan's big bad. He's now Negan's lackey and it's no stretch to assume that he'd have revealed everything he knew, not about Rick's plan - it was after Eugene's imprisonment that Rick decided enough was enough - but that war is brewing; as far as he knows, Rosita (Christian Serratos) is still circling the compound, ready to strike.

A leftfield shout is Jadis (Pollyanna MacIntosh, the leader of the Junkyard who Rick made a deal with earlier this season. She's made her mantra very clear - “We take - we don't bother” - so could she be using the war to her advantage? Has Jadis already turned her back on Rick? Time will most certainly tell.

The Walking Dead season seven continues in the UK tonight (27 March) and concludes in the US next Sunday (3 March).