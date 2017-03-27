The Walking Dead season 7 episode 15: The 4 major talking points

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead has set things up for what is sure to be a traumatic finale.

This week's outing - titled 'Something They Need' - sees the return of a community introduced earlier this season as well as the outcome of Sasha's mission to assassinate Negan at the Sanctuary.

Below are the episode's four major talking points.

1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

1 - Yet another ally acquired

Having finally revealed the existence of Oceanside to Rick, Tara (Alanna Masterson) leads her group to the community she fell upon back in episode six despite her promises otherwise. Understandably, the faction's leader Natania (Deborah May) is none too pleased to see her - however, after seeing the Alexandrians in action taking out a horde of walkers, a large selection of the community agrees to help them in the war against The Saviours by giving over their stash of guns.

2 - Sasha isn't dead... yet

So you thought you'd seen the last of Sasha who was last week seen running into the heart of the Sanctuary to assassinate Negan? Well, her mission was unsuccessful and she ends up as The Saviours' leader's prisoner. Leading Negan to believe she'll play ball, an emotional Sasha then convinces Eugene to smuggle her poison - she tells him that she would rather die than permit Negan to use her against their friends.

3 - Negan has something awful planned for Alexandria

All Negan wants to know is whether Rick sent Sasha to kill him. Telling him otherwise, Sasha is handed an olive branch by Negan (after he kills one of his men for attempting to rape her); he wants her tp join The Saviours in the same way that Eugene has. Believing her to be on board, he tells her to rest up because the next day, she's going to join him on a visit to Alexandria, something he promises is going to be “a big day.” Considering this will no doubt coincide with next week's finale, we're expecting something just a little less traumatic than that premiere. Gulp.

4 - Dwight's betrayal

Sure enough, the mysterious shadowy figure glimpsed at the climax of last week's episode was indeed Dwight (Austin Amelio) whose betrayal of Negan is in full swing. Rosita brings him back to Alexandria whereupon Rick's return from Oceanside, Dwight tells him he wants to help them in their war against The Saviours. The episode ends as Rick - suspicious as ever - pulls out his gun and orders Dwight to get on his knees.

The Walking Dead airs in the UK tonight (27 March) at 9pm on FOX