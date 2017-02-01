The remainder of The Walking Dead season 7 is inching ever closer and AMC has dropped fresh details on what to expect from the first episode back after the series' mid-season break.

Episode nine - which has been confirmed as a feature-length special - is titled 'Rock of the Road' and has a succinct synopsis: “Rick is introduced to a new community.”

Going by the first look attached to the midseason finale back in December, it's no stretch to assume that this new community is The Kingdom, the faction led by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his pet tiger, Shiva.

The Walking Dead is not short on new communities at the moment with Oceanside - the clan discovered by Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Negan's Saviours - all loitering about. You can see the fresh batch of stills - featuring a newly-release Daryl (Norman Reedus) and reunited group - below.

The Walking Dead season 7B images















Daryl (Norman Reedus)

Rick (Andrew Lincoln)

Michonne (Danai Gurira)

Rosita (Christian Serrators and Tara (Alanna Masterson)

Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Jesus (Tom Payne), Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), Sasha (Sonequa Martin Green) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan)

Actor Andrew Lincoln previously teased that the next run of episodes features “a lot more levity” than the opening half which dished out traumatic moments aplenty thanks to new antagonist Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

AMC released a synopsis describing what to expect from the second part of season seven in general, a run of episodes Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln compared to The Magnificent Seven.

Will somebody perish in the midseason premiere? Considering this same time last year saw the entire Anderson clan culled, it's a strong possibility. Fans are particularly concerned about the safety of two characters following the news that the actors who play them have been cast in other TV shows.

Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

"Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

The Walking Dead returns in the US on February 12 and will air the following evening in the UK, 9 pm on FOX. You can find our definitive ranking of all eight episodes thus far here, as well as a preview of all the shows to look out for in 2017 here.