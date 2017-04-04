Love or hate how things went down in The Walking Dead season seven finale, there is no denying that it featured one of the biggest fist-pump moments the series has seen to date.

As Negan's about to put his baseball bat Lucille to use, Shiva - the pet tiger of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) - bursts onto the screen and eviscerates one of his Saviours, saving the life of Carl (Chandler Riggs).

It's a moment which will have fans jumping in the air and whooping with delight. It's also a moment that will be completely undone with this brilliant behind-the-scenes image tweeted out by Riggs.

i found a picture omg pic.twitter.com/6njTO96Ysj — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 3, 2017

Obviously, Shiva is not a real tiger but is brought to life using animatronics and CGI. Producers drafted in effects house Rhythms and Hues to bring the moment to life, digitally superimposing a Shiva over what was in actual fact a man wearing a full-body morph suit while bouncing off a trampoline.

You can read our review of The Walking Dead season seven finale - which featured an emotional death and surprise return - here.

The episode was dedicated to the memory of Bernie Wrightson, a horror illustrator, and influence to many members of the series' creative team.

Showrunner Scott Gimple is already hyping up season eight, warning fans that it's not looking too good for one particular character.

The Walking Dead will return to TV screens this coming October.