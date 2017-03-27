The Walking Dead season seven finale is almost upon us, and the first trailer has previewed what looks to be an action-packed hour of television.

Having used the past seven episodes to build up what is sure to be the start of a blood-soaked war against The Saviours, this finale looks as if it will bring together all the communities Rick has assembled for the first time.

We've delved into the trailer and picked out the things you may not have noticed the first time around.

Dwight goes undercover

At the end of latest episode 'Something They Need,' Rosita brings Rick to Dwight who she has locked up in the prison in Alexandria; he claims he wants to help them. Considering Dwight's been Negan's right-hand man for some time now, Rick is wary. The trailer sees him telling Rick how he wants Negan dead, however, later on - when Negan can be seen making his grand return to Alexandria (quite possibly alongside a probably-doomed Sasha) - Dwight can be seen stood behind him. It seems Negan's once-loyal aide will help take him down from the inside.

The troops are rallied

Excitingly, the walls of Alexandria can be seen lined with people willing to fight against The Saviours, but the most thrilling image is one of Rick and the Junkyard's leader Jadis leading the charge. Let's just hope the latter isn't the one who betrayed Rick else it could spell mortal danger.

Morgan joins the cause

Morgan (Lennie James) can be glimpsed dressed in attire which suggests King Ezekiel's impassioned plea to help in their fight against The Saviours eventually pays off.

Shiva

Morgan and Ezekiel aren't the only ones along for the battle - we'll get to see the latter's pet tiger Shiva outside the walls of the Kingdom, ready to eviscerate some Saviours at the order of his master. Carol (Melissa McBride) can be seen walking alongside them too - and we all know what happens when Carol gets angry.

The Walking Dead season seven continues in the UK tonight (27 March) and concludes in the US next Sunday (3 March).