After an unusually tame penultimate episode, The Walking Dead is heading for a climactic tête-à-tête (or should that be gun-à-baseball-bat) between Rick and Negan this week, when the final episode of season 7, 'The First Day of the Rest of Your Life, will air.

AMC dropped two teaser trailers this morning, seeing The Alexandrians retooling in preparation for an all-out mission to take down Negan and avenge his considerable list of victims.

“Join us on this journey, to create an alliance,” Ezekiel says solemnly to Morgan. “Fight with us, and we shall defeat them so that no-one will suffer under their capricious malevolence ever again.”

Unfortunately for them, Negan is well aware that The Alexandrians are coming for them and drops in on Sasha in the hope of gaining the upper hand.

You can expect the finale to be a bloody one, even by The Walking Dead standards.

“No-one has to die,” Sasha pleads. “You are wrong,” Negan declares.

The Walking Dead season 7 finales airs in the US on AMC 2 April and in the UK on FOX the following night.