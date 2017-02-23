The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has responded to the news that high street chain Primark has pulled a range of t-shirts from its stores after complaints of racism from customers.

The piece of clothing in question bears the bloodied baseball bat of Jeffery Dean Morgan's villain Negan and references the intense season six finale which saw him select which character to kill by using the rhyme 'Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.'

Many expressed their confusion over the news on Twitter with Morgan, who plays the fearsome Negan, adding: “Holy crap people are stupid.”

Sheffield couple Ian and Gwen Lucraft complained to store bosses that it was 'offensive' after spotting the range last week with boss Paul Marchant deciding to pull it completely.

Mr. Lucraft claimed that the image “...relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America“ stating that ”...it is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.’”

Holy crap people are stupid. 'Walking Dead’ Shirt Pulled From Stores After Complaint of Racism https://t.co/cpeIqcxTwJ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 22, 2017

The word 'tiger' has since replaced the racial slur in a modernised version of the rhyme.

