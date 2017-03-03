Out of all the things fans have discovered thus far in The Walking Dead season seven, it's that - if picked correctly - music can be the perfect form of torture.

No character knows this more than Daryl Dixon; earlier this season, we saw the fan favourite locked in a cell by The Saviours subjected to torture in the form of earworm “Easy Street” being blasted into his cell on repeat.

We spoke to actor Norman Reedus about the show's latest run of episodes, and couldn't resist finding out what he thought about the particular track.

It turns out he didn't hear it until you did.

Reedus said: "You know, I didn't hear that song until the episode came out. We didn't hear that song while we were filming. We were just imagining a song. Then in the script, it was like a kids song, and that's what I expected it to be and then that 'Easy Street' came on and I was like, 'God this song sucks.' "

Following the first showing of the episode, we spoke to the song's writer Jim Bianco who told us he branded its usage as “genius.”

The track - performed by The Collapsable Hearts Club - could be heard again in the show's latest episode “Hostiles and Calamities” which saw what happened when Eugene (Josh McDermitt) arrived at the Sanctuary as Negan's prisoner. Read our review of the episode here.

The Walking Dead continues in the US this Sunday (5 March) with its UK premiere following as day later (6 March) at 9pm on FOX.