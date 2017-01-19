You may recall the opening episode of The Walking Dead - the traumatic one which saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) beat fan favourites Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with a baseball bat.

The graphic nature of the episode saw the series deemed 'too violent' for TV - and producers have confirmed this backlash forced them to tone down the violence in future episodes.

Executive producer Gale Ann Hurd revealed on a panel moderated by Indiewire and Variety's Michael Schneider that adjustments were made to episodes still in production at the time season seven premiered (23 October).

“We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence. We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season."

Hurd continued: “This is not a show that is torture porn" adding that they gave careful consideration in future episodes not to "cross that line.”

The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 - Five major talking points

Not that they minded; AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan levelled that the response was proof of just how much fans care about the series and its characters.

He said: “When something matters a lot and it has a universality, then you’re bothered by it and you care about it.

The past few seasons has seen the series' world expand with the introduction of new factions the Hilltop Colony and the Kingdom; it seems these strands are going to be tied together in the concluding season seven episodes which begin airing next month.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







8 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments













1/8 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/8 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/8 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/8 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/8 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/8 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/8 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/8 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

The closing moments of the latest episode saw Rick reassemble the fractured group in a bid to overthrow the Saviours.

The Walking Dead returns in the US on February 12 and will air the following evening in the UK, 9 pm on FOX. You can find our definitive ranking of all eight episodes thus far here, as well as a preview of all the shows to look out for in 2017 here.