The Walking Dead will no doubt be excited to see the first official photo from the zombie drama's forthcoming season eight.

After a season of devastation, dread and - finally - fist-pumping victory, it seems like the eighth run will continue where events left off: the all-out-war against Negan in full swing with Alexandria, the Kingdom and the Hilltop Colony all united in their mission to end the life of the villainous Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

While the past few seasons have seen several characters off on their own volition, it seems as if this war will bring characters back together.

Showrunner Scott Gimple teased wha this means for the future of the series, telling Entertainment Weekly: “The season finale last year, seeing all the characters together interacting as one, was thrilling. It was exciting to see all these configurations of characters we hadn’t seen before. Even Aaron merely giving Jerry an apple felt satisfying.”

"[Season eight] is that times a million,” he said. “Though it would be cool if the season began with just everybody giving each other apples. I’d be down with that.” He pauses. “But it’s not that.”

The Walking Dead clip from final episode of season 7

For example, last season saw the emotional reunion between original characters Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) and this season looks set to thrust the duo front and centre of proceedings as can be witnessed in the first official image released by EW.

(Gene Page/AMC)

Carol can be seen clad in the same armour she donned to help King Ezekiel and his people fight back against Negan in the season seven finale.

Daryl can be seen back to his old self - on his motorcycle with a crossbow (not his own one - that's still with the Saviours).

The first trailer is expected to drop during TWD panel at next weekend's Comic-Con in San Diego.

The most shocking Walking Dead moments







10 show all The most shocking Walking Dead moments

















1/10 Sophie's a walker (season 2, episode 7) Much of season two's opening half is spent looking for Sophia, the missing daughter of Carol (Melissa McBride). Turns out she was locked up in Hershel's barn as a zombie all along.

2/10 Shane reanimates without being bitten (season 2, episode 12) When Carl (Chandler Riggs) guns down a deranged Shane (Jon Bernthal) to protect his father, the shock arrives when he manifests into a walker despite not being bitten; turns out everyone's infected with the virus and will turn whichever way they die.

3/10 Axel's bullet to the eye (season 3, episode 10) A character introduced in the show's prison arc, Axel is a reformed prisoner who strikes up a friendship with Carol - until he's gunned down mid-sentence.

4/10 Carl kills Lori after she gives birth (season 3, episode 4) Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) goes into labour at the very moment a zombie siege breaks out at the prison. Unfortunately, she doesn't make it through the procedure with her son Carl being the one to put a bullet to her head.

5/10 The Governor slays Hershel (season 4, episode 8) The Governor makes his dramatic return for a showdown at the prison after he captures Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Hershel (Scott Wilson). Rick reaches out, attempting to reason with him - but The Governor starts a war when he proceeds to decapitate poor old Hershel instead.

6/10 "Look at the flowers" (season 4, episode 14) In a standout episode from the show's fourth season, Carol is forced to take drastic measures when young teenager Lizzie murders her sister Mika in the belief that she'll live on as a zombie. Realising Lizzie's depraved mind would endanger those around her, Carol puts a gun to the young girl's head and, telling her to "look at the flowers," pulls the trigger, fighting back the tears.

7/10 Carl's bullet to the eye (season 6, episode 9) Season six returned from its mid-season break in typically dramatic fashion when an iconic moment from the graphic novels came to life: Carl takes a bullet to the eye.

8/10 Beth is killed (season 5, episode 8) Upon being kidnapped, Beth (Emily Kinney) is taken to Grady Memorial Hospital managed by Atlanta Law Enforcement. Forced to reside there against her will, the group - including Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) - eventually find her - only for her to be accidentally shot in the head by her captor. The worst thing? Her sister Maggie (Lauren Cohan) had just arrived outside.

9/10 Negan kills Abraham Season seven opened in brutal form as we discovered it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) at the opposite end of Negan's baseball bat. "Suck my nuts," the soldier growls as the Saviours' leader brings Lucille raining down on his head until nothing remains but a pulpy mess.

10/10 Negan kills Glenn Negan decides to punish the group once more after getting clocked round the face by Daryl. Without expectation, he thwacks Lucille round the head of poor Glenn. With his eyeball popping out of his head, he manages: "I'll find you, Maggie before Negan proceeds to finish the job ending the former pizza delivery boy's life.

The Walking Dead will return to screens this October.