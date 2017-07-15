The Walking Dead cast and showrunner Scott Gimple have paid tribute to the stuntman who died in an on-set accident on Friday (14 July).

John Bernecker, a veteran stunt performer and fight choreographer, fell more than 20 feet off a balcony onto a concrete floor, suffering a serious head injury. AMC released a statement confirming that Bernecker's family had “decided that he will be removed from life support."

Gimple said: “Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecke. John’s work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations.

“We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John’s family and friends.”

The show's stars, including Norman Reedus (Daryl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie), all paid touching tribute to Bernecker.

No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family. Thank you all for having them in your thoughts and prayers also. — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 14, 2017

❤️ love and prayers to Johns family and friends today. You will be missed. https://t.co/gTtkpRi22m — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) July 14, 2017

I have no words. My heart is absolutely broken for John Bernecker. Please send prayers to his family and friends. — Austin Amelio (@austin_amelio) July 14, 2017

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

According to Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk, Bernecker died of blunt force trauma experienced due to his fall.

SAG-AFTRA and the Atlanta office of the Occupational safety and health Administration have launched investigations into the incident. AMC has confirmed that production on The Walking Dead has “temporarily shut down.”

In the 911 call placed after the fall, a colleague of Mr Bernecker’s tells the dispatcher that the stunt man fell “about 25 feet off of a balcony straight onto concrete.“

R.I.P. John Bernecker -amazing #stunt man & all around great guy. So glad we had the privilege of working together. I'll treasure that time. pic.twitter.com/AiukBXCydv — Laura Cayouette (@KnowSmallParts) July 13, 2017



​Bernecker's work can be seen in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Logan, and the forthcoming Black Panther.