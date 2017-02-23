The Washington Post has unveiled a brand new slogan which seems to be a direct retaliation to Donald Trump's war against the world's media.

“Democracy dies in the darkness” is the brand new refrain that has been added to the masthead of the Post's online homepage as well as its social platforms, including Snapchat, Bustle reports.

Kris Corrati, a spokeswoman for the paper, suggested that the slogan outdates Trump's association with US politics.

“This is actually something we've said internally for a long time in speaking about our mission," she said.

"We thought it would be a good, concise value statement that conveys who we are to the many millions of readers who have come to us for the first time over the last year.”

On the same day the Post announced the slogan, President Trump declared the media “the enemy of the American people,” following infamous run-ins with The New York Times and CNN which his administration boycotted for a mere eight hours just last month.

Freedom of speech has been a vital part of the first amendment for over 200 years and this slogan is an effective way of highlighting that very notion - regardless of whether it targets Trump or not.