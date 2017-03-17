Earlier this week, Stephen Colbert made a little dig at The Weather Channel while discussing storm ‘Stella’ which recently hit New York.

“They have no authority to name anything,” The Late Show host said. “They are not part of the government. In fact, I have as much authority as them to name things, and I call this winter storm ‘Crazy Balls’.”

Not ones to back down, The Weather Channel decided to respond to Colbert, throwing huge amounts of playful shade towards the host.

The third winter storm of the 2017/2018 period will be named ‘Colbert’ after the American satirist. While seemingly flattering, The Weather Channel then explained why Colbert was particularly fitting.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“Very early forecast indicate the storm starts small, really small,” the forecaster said. “But after a few false starts in the Chicago area it will reach New York where it looks like Colbert will build momentum off the back of a much bigger and better storm.

“Then, in a move surprising almost everyone, Colbert should make the jump to a major storm. But once that happens there’s nothing to worry about. It’s going to blow hard and have little or no impact. All signs are pointing to a nuisance storm, nothing to be taken too seriously.”

The joke isn’t exactly subtle; they were quite obviously joking about host Colbert’s rise in the ratings following the rise of Donald Trump, Colbert having overtaken Jimmy Fallon thanks to his ongoing war with the President.

However, Colbert was relatively overjoyed and honoured by the announcement, telling his audience about the news before discussing Trump once more.

Meanwhile, Colbert recently brutally took down Rachel Maddow's 'revelation' about Donald Trump’s tax returns, mocking how long Maddow’s took to produce the evidence live on air.