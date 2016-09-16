Anyone hoping that falling ratings may be about to spell the end for The X Factor, think again, as the show will be remaining on telly for at least another three years.

ITV has announced a new deal for both the reality singing contest and Britain’s Got Talent that will keep them in business until 2019.

The X Factor returned last month with 8.5 million viewers, its lowest launch ratings in a decade, despite efforts by Simon Cowell to overhaul its format and make it more exciting for viewers.

The music mogul said: “I want to thank ITV for continuing to be fantastic partners. I'm delighted for the shows and, in particular, for all the talented people who work on them with us.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV's director of television, has promised that the shows will continue to be stars of the schedule. “Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor are both big, brilliant, wonderful shows and I am delighted that they will continue to take up their place as an important part of our schedule for the next three years,” he said.

“They are defining shows for us, ones that we are very proud to have as part of our entertainment slate, and they continue year after year, for months at a time, to be amongst the most popular and hugely entertaining formats on television.”

The new deal begins with Britain’s Got Talent in spring next year, followed by The X Factor in the autumn.

With additional reporting by Press Association