It might be blindingly clear to most people that The X Factor is struggling after its lowest launch ratings in a decade, but others still seem surprised at the lengths the show is going to in a bid to attract new viewers.

The ITV talent contest returned last month with 8.5 million viewers, its lowest launch ratings in a decade, despite efforts by music mogul and head judge Simon Cowell to overhaul and freshen up its format. These disappointing numbers may be cause for concern in itself, but now, even the so-called ‘fixes’ are getting embarrassing.

Saturday night’s episode sparked anger among viewers after they spotted that the wannabe pop star who gate-crashed another’s audition, supposedly spontaneously, had already been hooked up to microphones.

Kirsty Murphy, 21, wowed the judges with her rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys, but her talent was soon overshadowed by what many have branded a “set up so fake its hilarious”.

I don't really understand why people are still complaining that X factor is a fix????? Like obviously it is????? — Lauren Perry (@LaurenGrace0103) September 18, 2016 Staged drama klaxon #xfactor — A-Hoes (@AxelHoes) September 17, 2016 X factor is so fake so cringe — Jasmine Smith (@Jassmith95) September 18, 2016 The X factor is that fake and set up; that I would rather watch antiques roadshow... That's how stupid it's got — Ben Jespersen (@ben_jespersen) September 18, 2016



ITV has strongly denied the claims, with a spokesperson telling The Independent that “Kirsty storming in to audition in front of the judges was completely genuine”.

Other ‘fix’ claims to hit this series include contestant Soheila Clifford, who was reportedly once signed by Cowell’s record label and invited to audition by producers; and boy band 5am, who previously featured on Radio 1, released an album and worked with Beyonce’s team. Various acts have also been accused of miming, with viewers calling the show “pathetic” and “a load of s**te”. Last week, viewers also refused to believe that host Dermot O’Leary and the judges genuinely remembered a contestant who had first auditioned nine years ago.

ITV has issued previous statements in defence of The X Factor, confirming that “anyone can apply whether they are professional or amateur, irrespective of their past experience and all contestants are auditioned on merit”. Bosses also insist that “everyone who auditions sings live in front of the judges”.

Despite all this, both The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent will be staying on our tellies until at least 2019 after ITV announced a new three-year deal for the talent contests. Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, has promised that the shows will be “big, brilliant and wonderful” and form an “important part of the schedule”.

ITV did not immediately respond to our request for comment on the latest ‘fix’ claim, but this story will be updated accordingly.