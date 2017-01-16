HBO may have accidentally stumbled onto one of the greatest free advertising campaigns in existence - name your show something slightly silly-sounding, then the internet will take care of the rest.

Such is the case with the network's latest offering, The Young Pope; the Jude Law-starring series directed by the eminent Italian auteur, Paolo Sorrentino.

And, yes, the title is just as literal as it sounds; with Law starring as a 'young Pope', who also happens to be the first American in the office and a man with surprisingly conservative views when it comes to everything from homosexuality to abortions.

Sorrentino, best known for his Oscar-winning Fellini-esque tale of depravity The Great Beauty, has joined forces for a three-pronged collaboration between Sky, HBO, and France's Canal Plus to bring his English-language series to screen; also starring the likes of Diane Keaton, in her first recurring role in a TV series.

A fairly serious subject matter, with an eminently meme-worthy title; and the internet did not disappoint.

TEEN 1: Church is so boring.

TEEN 2: It's so out of touch.

THE YOUNG POPE approaches pulpit: "Some...BODY once told me--"

TEENS: HOLY SHIT — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 5, 2017

I'm just a young pope, nobody loves me

He's just a young pope, from a pope family — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 5, 2017

Hear me out: Toddler Pope. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2017

🎶i'm a bitch / i'm a lover / i'm the pope / only younger🎶 — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 4, 2017

The Young Pope: This ain't your daddy's Pope pic.twitter.com/q18fqxNJEz — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) January 10, 2017

"Hey, check this out."

[Young Pope removes giant pope hat, revealing shot glass of sambuca balanced on his head]

"Fuckin' sweet, right?!" — Mark Lisanti (@marklisanti) January 5, 2017



The Young Pope airs on HBO on Sundays and Mondays at 9PM.