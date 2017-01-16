HBO may have accidentally stumbled onto one of the greatest free advertising campaigns in existence - name your show something slightly silly-sounding, then the internet will take care of the rest.
Such is the case with the network's latest offering, The Young Pope; the Jude Law-starring series directed by the eminent Italian auteur, Paolo Sorrentino.
And, yes, the title is just as literal as it sounds; with Law starring as a 'young Pope', who also happens to be the first American in the office and a man with surprisingly conservative views when it comes to everything from homosexuality to abortions.
Sorrentino, best known for his Oscar-winning Fellini-esque tale of depravity The Great Beauty, has joined forces for a three-pronged collaboration between Sky, HBO, and France's Canal Plus to bring his English-language series to screen; also starring the likes of Diane Keaton, in her first recurring role in a TV series.
A fairly serious subject matter, with an eminently meme-worthy title; and the internet did not disappoint.
The Young Pope airs on HBO on Sundays and Mondays at 9PM.
