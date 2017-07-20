Some of the biggest names in television are set to make an appearance in ITV’s Thunderbirds reboot.

The latest stars to join the cast of the Thunderbirds Are Go series include David Tennant, Emilia Clarke and Mark Gatiss.

Appearing in special guest roles, former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star Tennant will play Tycho Reeves.

Reeves is described as: "A billionaire investor much admired by Brains, who has some unexpected teething problem on the inaugural voyage of his superspeed Hypercar.”

David Tennant as the Doctor in Doctor Who



Game of Thrones’s ‘Mother of Dragons’ – Clarke – is set to play Doyle, “a resilient and courageous oil rig worker” who joins forces with the International rescue team.

Her Thrones co-star Mark Gatiss (best known for both co-creating and starring in Sherlock) will take on the role of Professor Quentin Questa.

Other TV guest stars include Ruby Wax as Haylay Edmonds and The Last Leg’s Adam Hills as Buddy Pendergast.

Film star Asa Butterfield (known for his performances in Hugo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Miss Peregrine’s home for Peculiar Children, and Nanny McPhee) will play Space Controller Conrad.

Thunderbirds Are Go airs on ITV and CITV this September.