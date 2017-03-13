Following the sublime, magical news that we hadn't seen the last of Tom Hardy's bedtime stories on CBeebies, we've finally learned when we can expect his return.

Taking a break from playing actual cannibal James Delaney on Taboo - which has just been renewed for a second season - CBeebies announced that Hardy had in fact recorded five stories in total for the channel.

He previously appeared both on the very last CBeebies Bedtime Stories of 2016, reading You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley, and the Valentine's Day edition, reading The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin.

Now, the CBeebies Twitter account has announced that the next instalment will air on Mother's Day, which sounds like the perfect last-minute gift for any particularly forgetful children.

Hardy is set to read There's A Bear On My Chair, by Ross Collins, the "hilarious story about an angry little mouse who is desperately trying to move a bear from his chair".

He’s back!



Tom Hardy’s brand new Bedtime Story,

There's a Bear on My Chair coming soon...



pic.twitter.com/QAseUsTFk4 — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) March 13, 2017



Although, there's only one important question after seeing this teaser image: where is Woodstock, Hardy's faithful dog companion and best friend?

Tom Hardy will read There's A Bear On My Chair on CBeebies; on Sunday, 26 March at 6.50pm.