The latest series of Top Gear has been met with middling reviews, critics praising the show’s new team while noting they lack the same chemistry as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Interestingly, before the new presenting team debuted, the presenters were already defending themselves from the inevitable comparison.

“The great issue with this reboot of Top Gear has been the word chemistry,” Rory Reid told PA, “because you can’t just create chemistry, you can’t just say: ‘Right, you three do chemistry’.”

“The guys before us had a long time, they had a decade to generate chemistry,” he continued. “So we’ve been under pressure to do that, but we are, we’d like to think, moderately intelligent people with a view of the world and bit of banter, and that’s what you want, isn’t it?”

Matt LeBlanc called the team a “Swiss army knife” who have “a certain skill set”. “You can please some people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time,” the ex-Friends actor said while promoting the 24th season.

Things you never knew about Top Gear







1/14 Top Gear isn't really for adults It's 'aimed at people with a mental age of nine', according to executive producer Andy Wilman. BBC

2/14 Planet Earth loves it... Top Gear is screened in more than 100 countries worldwide and has millions of fans. BBC

3/14 ...but not all motoring hacks do You might think Jezza was a hero of the motoring hack world but that's not strictly accurate. Telegraph journalist Neil Lyndon summed Top Gear's 21st birthday last year up well: 'Does that mean Billy Bunter and his gang finally get forced out of the Fourth Remove and into long trousers?' BBC

4/14 The Top Gear theme tune is a classic rock song Seven-minute instrumental 'Jessica' by The Allman Brothers was a hit in 1973. Top Gear has recorded its own version now but used part of the original recording at first. One for the road trip playlist.

5/14 Jeremy Clarkson couldn't get much more controversial if he tried The presenter is currently suspended from the BBC following a 'fracas' with a producer over a steak dinner. Past scandals include a string of racism allegations. PA

6/14 This Porsche caused all sorts of trouble in Argentina The Top Gear team were forced to flee Argentina after locals took offence at the car's number plate - believing it was a deliberately provocative reference to the Falklands War of 1982. AP

7/14 If it's car-buying advice you want, look elsewhere It's an in-joke in Top Gear that they don't do car tests. You would be mad to make a purchases based on Jezza's verdict. Getty Images

8/14 Richard Hammond had a near-death experience filming Top Gear The 'Hamster' was filming a Top Gear segment in a dragster called Vampire when its front-right tyre burst at 288mph. Hammond spent two weeks in a coma but luckily went on to make a full recovery. He requested that no mention of the crash was made in future Top Gear episodes. Getty

9/14 Jeremy Clarkson is more than a little bit taller than Richard Hammond Nine inches, to be precise. Rex

10/14 Top Gear used to offer real advice Before these lads took over, it was a real car-reviewing show with presenters such as Angela Rippon, who gave practical reviews of down-to-earth workhorses such as Cavaliers or Mini Metros. Getty Images

11/14 Those 'reasonably priced' cars take quite a battering Denis Chick, of Vauxhall, is brave to have lent the show a fleet of his Astras. He said: "Vauxhall Astra sales would not improve if everyone drove like Jimmy Carr around the Dunsfold track." The comedian hilariously took his test car's front off-side tyre clean off its rim. BBC

12/14 Jeremy Clarkson is a YouTube star Stray down the motoring internet hole and you'll find lovingly posted videos of 'Clarkson the early years' with incredibly loud hair reviewing 1990s cars in an oddly sensible manner. Very disturbing viewing. Getty Images

13/14 There have been multiple Stigs Racing driver Perry McCarthy was stuntsman The Stig on the first two series of Top Gear - here's the man under that famous helmet. Rex Features

14/14 Ben Collins was The Stig for eight years Ben Collins was The Stig on Top Gear for eight years. He left amid a clash with the BBC when he unmasked his identity and published an autobiography. Collins thinks Top Gear has 'lost some of its sparkle'. Rex Features

“There’s going to be people who like it and there’s going to be people who don’t like it. Our job, in my opinion, is to make the best show we can possibly make.”

All three presenters featured in the last season, which featured LeBlanc alongside Chris Evans, and was critically panned across the board.

“We knew what we were undertaking when we signed up to it,” Harris said. “We’re following three of the best people that have ever worked in my industry. I’m a motoring journalist just like they are. I hugely admire them, so we knew this was going to be difficult.

“Some of the things that are said are unkind, but we come from a YouTube background so if you think TV critics have got teeth, they’ve got nothing on a 14-year-old with a keyboard in Alabama at 4 am. You just have to be grown-up about it, don’t you?”

Read what the critics said of the first episode here. Top Gear returns to BBC One on Sunday.