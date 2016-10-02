Matt LeBlanc is back on set for the next series of Top Gear.

The actor and TV show host shared an image of himself walking through a huge warehouse on Twitter, along with the caption "Back to work on TG".

LeBlanc is replacing Chris Evans as the main presenter on the BBC motoring show after signing a "£2 million contract" with the corporation for a further two series.

Back to work on TG. pic.twitter.com/XE77R6tyi7 — Matt LeBlanc (@Matt_LeBlanc) October 1, 2016

He will join Chris Harris and Rory Reid with "regular appearances" from Eddie Jordan, Sabine Schmitz and The Stig - whether Harris and Reid will become primary hosts has yet to be confirmed.

Patrick Holland, BBC Two Channel Editor, said in a statement on LeBlanc's return: "I am thrilled that Matt LeBlanc is returning to Top Gear. He's a huge talent whose love of cars is infectious. I can't wait for the series to return to BBC Two next year.

"Matt was hugely popular with Top Gear viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us."

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Evan's replacement since the presenter quit the show after just one series.

Great British Bake Off presenter Paul Hollywood was reportedly in the running, but it is believed this is no longer the case after he announced that he would be moving to Channel 4 after a deal with Love Productions.