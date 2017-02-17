Jimmy Kimmel lampoons Donald Trump's 'crazy' press conference

As widely reported across the media, Donald Trump’s recent press conference was a baffling affair, the President making numerous confusing remarks such as: “The leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake.”

Of course, American late night hosts were quick to mock Trump for his performance, Jimmy Kimmel saying the event “reminded me of something you’d see before a pay-per-view boxing event.”

“The tone of the press conference was like if your dad found a pack of cigarettes under your mattress,” the host continued. “It was mad. He talked for an hour and 17 minutes, which is more than he had spoken to Melania all this year.”

Because Trump covered so much throughout his 80-minutes upon the podium, Kimmel decided to boil everything down, making a montage of Trump’s ‘crazy’ comments.

“You know it’s a bad press conference when assuming all black people know each other isn’t even the worst bit,” Kimmel said, referring to the moment Trump asked American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan, who is black, to set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

The late night host then compared the current situation to when Charlie Sheen went on his ‘winning streak’ and when Michael Jackson was in court.

“There’s so much to keep track of. It’s like a fireworks show: one explosion over here, three more over here. Overtime you turn on the TV it’s Trump, Trump, Trump.”

Sure, Kimmel is making more Trump coverage, but at least he’s pointing out how chaotic things are right now. Click here for the latest on Trump from The Independent.