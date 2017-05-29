*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3*

The grand return of David Lynch's cult TV show, Twin Peaks, brings back old faces and introduces new.

Continuing the narrative left behind and so frighteningly tantalised in the series finale from the original run of the show, which saw a demented Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) smash his face into a mirror as the face of Bob peered out, we've now seen his confirmed doppelganger run amok in the real world.

The real Dale Cooper, once trapped in the Black Lodge, has also finally managed to escape; he's now been mistaken for another doppelganger, Dougie Jones, and has been taken into the Jones household. It's here that we're introduced to Naomi Watts' character in the show, playing Dougie's wife and mother to their son, Janey-E Jones.

Watts is one of David Lynch's most beloved collaborators, having so famously played the lead in 2001's Mulholland Drive, so it's likely we'll see more of Janey-E and learn a little bit more about her in the coming episodes.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?







21 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?







































1/21 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/21 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/21 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/21 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/21 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/21 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/21 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/21 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/21 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/21 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

11/21 Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) Audrey Horne's father seems to have changed little in our time away, as he's still apparently managing the Great Northern Lodge in Twin Peaks.

12/21 Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson) and Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) Neither have Lucy or Andy, still in their respective jobs at the Twin Peaks Police Department, though it's nice to see their relationship has only blossomed with time.

13/21 Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse) Hawk is still part of the Police Department too, and it seems like he's been tasked with the mysterious mission of tracking down Agent Cooper.

14/21 The Log Lady (Catherine E. Coulson) A task entrusted to him by the Log Lady, a bittersweet moment considering Coulson sadly passed away in 2015.

15/21 Denise Bryson (David Duchovny) One individual who's definitely shot up the career path is Denise, now the chief of staff for the entire FBI.

16/21 Beverly Paige (Ashley Judd) We don't know much about Ben Horne's assistant, but it's likely we'll see more of her soon.

17/21 William Hastings (Matthew Lillard) Is the local high-school principal of Buckhorn, South Dakota really behind the murder of Ruth Davenport? Is this somehow connected to BOB, or Dale Cooper's doppelganger?

18/21 Wally Brando (Michael Cera) Lucy and Andy's son really couldn't have turned out any other way.

19/21 Sam Colby (Ben Rosenfeld) and Tracey (Madeline Zima) Sam's job to watch over the strange glass box in New York came to an abrupt end when both he and Tracey were consumed by a demon which burst outside of it.

20/21 Tammy Preston (Chrysta Bell) A new partner for Gordon Cole, who's taken her on as a kind of protégé.

21/21 Janey-E Jones (Naomi Watts) The wife to Dougie Jones, the strange other Cooper, with the pair having a son together.

Michael Cera's role, on the other hand, may not be much more than a quick (and hilarious) cameo; he's been revealed to be playing the son of Twin Peaks Police Department receptionist Lucy Brennan (Kimmy Robertson).

We learned of Lucy's pregnancy back in the original series of Twin Peaks, particularly her uncertainty as to whether the goofy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) or narcissistic Richard Tremayne (Ian Buchanan) was the biological father. One look at Wally, however, seems to suggest the former.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US. Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.