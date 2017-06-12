*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 6*

Nice to finally meet you, Diane.

Though it was never the most pressing mystery to spring out of the original Twin Peaks, fans still often wondered as to the exact identity of Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan)'s secretary Diane, the woman who received such diligently made messages dictated on tape.

Before now, the closest we'd ever gotten to Diane is right outside of her office, in a deleted scene from Fire Walk With Me in which Cooper stands in the doorway and speaks to her.

The mystery, however, has now finally been solved: with the latest episode of the show's revival seeing Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer) track down the one person who could help them figure out why the Agent Cooper currently in their custody seems not like Agent Cooper at all.

That person turned out to be Diane, as played by Laura Dern sporting a sharp, white-blonde bob and looking like one particularly classy dame. Unfortunately, there was nothing beyond a brief introduction in this episode, though presumably, we'll be seeing much more of Diane in the future.



We don't know that much about Diane and Cooper's relationship outside of his dictated tapes, but there's certainly a sense that Diane may know more about him than anyone, a fact that may prove crucial in helping rescue him from his current predicament.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.