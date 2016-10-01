A new Twin Peaks trailer teasing the series' upcoming revival may show no new footage, but will undoubtedly increase your excitement over what's to come.

The one-minute clip previewing Showtime's miniseries - which David Lynch recently finished shooting - lures you into the forest of Twin Peaks as Angelo Badalamenti's instantly recognisable score plays out, drawing you towards the yearbook photo of Laura Palma (Sherilyn Fenn), the image of which closed the majority of the original series' episodes.

Kyle MachLachlan will head up the cast as Dale cooper, with the majority of the 90s cult show's original cast also returning (even those who played characters that perished). They will be joined by a high-profile cast including regular Lynch collaborator Laura Dern, Michael Cera, Naomi Watts and Amanda Seyfried. The entire cast is comprised of a humungous 217.

Showtime's CEO David Nevins described the series - which will consist of 18 episodes - as 'stupendous.'

Twin Peaks is expected to hit screens in the first half of 2017 - it will be Lynch's first project since 2006 film Inland Empire.