*WARNING: SPOILERS FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 AND 2*

Only a fool would expect any answers from season 3, the grand return, of David Lynch's cult TV show Twin Peaks; yet, amongst the many surprises hidden within its premiere, was the revelation that we wouldn't be kept entirely in the dark.

For one, we finally got the answer to one of the most pressing questions for fans left behind by the finale of season 2: who (or what) was the Dale Cooper that left the Black Lodge?

With the show's final shot seeing Dale smashing his face into the mirror while its reflection sees Bob peering out, many assumed that Dale was possessed by Bob in a similar manner to Leland Palmer when he killed Laura.

However, season 3 has now revealed that, in fact, the Dale we see is the evil doppelganger he comes across during his time in the Black Lodge, now crossing into the our dimension to wreak havoc.

The 'Good Dale', as spoken of by Annie in Fire Walk with Me, has been trapped in the Black Lodge for the past 25 years, conversing with its inhabitants and suspended in space between its red velvet curtains.

The 'Bad Dale' has seemingly been roaming the United States; we're not entirely privy to how he's been spending the last 25 years, outside of growing his hair a little longer and switching to snakeskin-patterned shirts, but he does seem to be involved in a murder in Buckhorn, South Dakota.

Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?







10 show all Twin Peaks season 3: Who's back?

















1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

The murder's been blamed on one William Hastings (Matthew Lillard); he claims never to have stepped foot in the apartment, though he visited there in a dream, which seems an indication that Bob may again be involved somehow.

'Bad Dale', too, has a connection to Hastings' wife, who is somehow involved in the crime, and he shoots her dead. However, Hastings seems to know something of importance, and 'Bad Dale' is keen to get information from his secretary, specifically a series of coordinates.

Those coordinates likely have something to do with where 'Good Dale' ends up at the very end of the episode: a glass box in New York City that is watched over by a young man, at the behest of a mysterious billionaire.

'Good Dale''s visit to the box is brief, but it seems sensible to assume that the box contains a portal of some sort to the Black Lodge, similar to that found in the woods of Twin Peaks.

Twin Peaks: It Is Happening Again trailer

Within the Black Lodge, 'Good Dale' is visited by Laura Palmer, 25 years later just as she promised in the original show, and he is delivered the message that his time in the Black Lodge is over. Only one issue: he can only leave when his doppelganger returns.

Unfortunately, 'Bad Dale' seems to have a plan to stop his return to the Black Lodge, and it somehow involves the coordinates potentially in possession of William Hastings.

Twin Peaks airs 2am on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV with the Entertainment Pass, in a simulcast with the US airing on Showtime. The episode will then be shown again at 9pm on the following day. You can catch up now on season one and two via Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.