Twin Peaks has developed one of the biggest cult followings of any series in recent history.

Since concluding with the 1992 film Fire Walk with Me, David Lynch has fostered various stories regarding Dale Cooper, Shelly Johnson, Audrey Horne, and more.

Now, the series is almost back, returning us once more to the mysterious town of Twin Peaks. So, how can you watch? Here’s a quick breakdown of everything you need to know.

How and when to watch in UK and US

Two episode of season three will debut, back to back, at 2AM, Monday, 22 May on Sky Atlantic in the UK. There will also be a repeat Tuesday, 23 May, at 9PM. Across the pond in the US, Twin Peaks debuts 9PM, Sunday, 21 May on Showtime.

How many episodes are there going to be?

Originally there were going to be nine, but Lynch managed to bargain with Showtime. Now, the limited series will run for 18 episodes, all directed by Lynch.

Who is back? And who is new?

1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

The cast of this limited series will total 217, with many of the key players from the original series are back, including Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper, David Lynch as Gordon Cole, and Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer (click through he above gallery for more). Notable new actors include Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Eddie Vedder, Jim Belushi, and Michael Cera.

